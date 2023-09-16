Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 145,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,101,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $171,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

