Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

