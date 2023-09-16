Cooper Financial Group Purchases 116 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,539,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $332.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

