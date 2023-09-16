Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 151,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 13,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 361,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

