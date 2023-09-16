Cooper Financial Group Sells 160 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.68 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

