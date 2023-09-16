Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 19,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.