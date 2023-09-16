Cooper Financial Group Takes $500,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

