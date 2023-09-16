Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 14.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.58 and its 200 day moving average is $518.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

