Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.87.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.