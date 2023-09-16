Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Coterra Energy by 172.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,523,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $3,544,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

CTRA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

