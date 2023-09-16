Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.64.

SEE opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

