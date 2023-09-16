Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.