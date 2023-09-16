CS Disco’s (LAW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

Get CS Disco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Offerdahl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,423.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.