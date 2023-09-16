CSFB Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$93.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.52.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$84.10 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

