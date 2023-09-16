CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

