Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $200.50 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

