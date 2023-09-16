CVA Family Office LLC Buys 242 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,616,491. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

