CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 278.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

