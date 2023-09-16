CVA Family Office LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.