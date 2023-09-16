CVA Family Office LLC Has $99,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,301.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Humana by 95.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Humana by 14,650.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

