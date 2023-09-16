CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,789. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

