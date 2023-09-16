CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.