CVA Family Office LLC Sells 349 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

