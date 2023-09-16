CVA Family Office LLC Sells 380 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

