CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

