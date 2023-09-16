Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $36,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2,188.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

