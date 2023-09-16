Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $240,039.80 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -363.65, a PEG ratio of 1,666.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

