DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.80

Shares of DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 360000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DCI Advisors news, insider Sean Hurst acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,949.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 584,193 shares of company stock worth $2,620,965 over the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

