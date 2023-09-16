Decred One Day Volume Reaches $911,673.72 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.39 or 0.00050405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $207.49 million and $911,673.72 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,493,975 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

