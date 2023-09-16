Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.4% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

