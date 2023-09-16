Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.87. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

