Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,586. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

