Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

