Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.