Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

HZNOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

