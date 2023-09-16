Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HZNOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.