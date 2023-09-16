Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.