Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.39.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

