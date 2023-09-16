Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $61.20. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 812,254 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,101 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2,993.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

