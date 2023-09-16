Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $61.20. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 812,254 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $498.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

