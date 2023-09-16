Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $89.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

View Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.