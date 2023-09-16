DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 6.7%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 3,596,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,712,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,505,000 after buying an additional 8,397,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 54.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after buying an additional 3,240,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

