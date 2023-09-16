DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 6.7%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 3,596,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,712,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Bank of America cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

