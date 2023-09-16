Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 131.8% in August

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the August 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.90. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $28.33.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
About Distribution Solutions Group
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.
