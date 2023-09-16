Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 131.8% in August

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the August 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.90. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 418,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGR

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.