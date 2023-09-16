Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.45. 22,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 41,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.06.
About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dividend 15 Split Corp. II
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.