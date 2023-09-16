Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBM

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.