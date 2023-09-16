Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.55.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
