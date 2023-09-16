Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

