Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,466 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

