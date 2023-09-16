Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $1,418,079.96 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total value of $1,418,079.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

