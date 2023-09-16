DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DD opened at $74.56 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

