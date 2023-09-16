Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

