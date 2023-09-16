Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,386,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 970,957 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,228.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

